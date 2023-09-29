Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga together with MECs of Transport, Roads, Infrastructure, Public Works and Community Safety and Liaison and Department entities and stakeholders in the sector officially launch the 18th instalment of the annual October Transport Month (OTM) campaign.
VIDEO: 2023 October Transport Month campaign takes off
