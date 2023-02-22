Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the lack of reliable electricity supply is the biggest economic challenge that the country is facing. Tabling his 2023 Budget speech in Cape Town on Wednesday, Godongwana says record levels of load shedding were experienced last year, with 207 days of load shedding, compared to 75 days in 2021.

Government has proposed a total debt relief arrangement of R254 billion Rand for the cash-strapped power utility. He says Eskom will not need further borrowing during the relief period.

“Firstly doing so will ease pressure on the company balance sheet enabling it to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure. It will also allow Eskom to conduct the maintenance required to improve the availability of electricity. Secondly, 337 billion Rands of Eskom debt is already government guaranteed. Explicitly taking on this debt will reduce the fiscal risk and enhance long-term fiscal sustainability.”

Godongwana: Government debt is high pic.twitter.com/Dr3xg4QXI6 — SABC News (@SABCNews) February 22, 2023

Tax relief measures

Godongwana has announced a slew of tax relief measures to help struggling consumers and businesses affected by rolling blackouts. The measures include tax breaks for solar installations and relief against high fuel prices.

Godongwana: personal income tax brackets will be fully adjusted for inflation pic.twitter.com/dSP9UAGtVi — SABC News (@SABCNews) February 22, 2023

However, the government plans to raise more taxes from sin tax with big increases in tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

“I am pleased to announce two tax measures to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in renewable energy and increase electricity generation. from 1 march 2023, businesses will be able to reduce their taxable income by 125% of the cost of an investment in renewables. there will be no thresholds on the size of the projects that qualify, and the incentive will be available for two years to stimulate investment in the short term,” Godongwana explains.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has proposed a 4.9% increase in excise duties on alcohol and tobacco, in line with expected inflation. Godongwana was tabling the 2023 Budget in Cape Town’s City Hall on Wednesday. https://t.co/71CEt7doNC — SABC News (@SABCNews) February 22, 2023