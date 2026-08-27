Litchfield-Tshabalala says MK Party gave her no reasons for expulsion

Former uMkhontho we Sizwe Party (MK Party) member Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala says she was not informed of the reasons behind her expulsion from the party.

The MK Party earlier today announced the immediate expulsion of Dr Litchfield-Tshabalala and Pumlani Kubukeli.

The party says the decision follows a series of acts and conduct deemed detrimental to its good name, reputation, integrity, and interests.

It says the pair undermined the party’s unity and organisational discipline.

Litchfield-Tshabalala says she cannot recall any actions on her part that may have harmed the party’s reputation.

“They say I have brought MKP into disrepute. I think, if anything, my character has been brought into disrepute through this process. I don’t know what is going on. But what I like, also, is that the truth has the ability to come out in whatever way. There is no way the truth stays under the bed forever. The lie does not stand the test of time. The truth does come out.”

She elaborates in the video below: