Rand Water implemented stage two water restrictions in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

This is due to increased demand and the capacity of the bulk water utility’s storage decreasing from 52% to 38%.

Several areas in the three metros are affected by low pressure due to Rand Water experiencing low levels at many of its reservoirs and towers.

Below is a listicle of what is prohibited during Stage 2 Water Restrictions:

Water your garden before 06:00 or after 18:00, and only when necessary.

Do not irrigate or water gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation system

Do not use a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

Do not wash vehicles with a hosepipe.

Do not fill or top up swimming pools or water features.