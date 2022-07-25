President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a range of measures to fix Eskom and address the energy crisis in the country.

The President says skilled personnel are being sourced locally and from abroad, including former Eskom staff to help with generation issues at the power utility.

The President also says additional generation capacity will also be urgently procured in the next three months from plants with excess of capacity.

President Ramaphosa addressed the nation earlier on plans to fix the country’s energy crisis.

Below are some of the other interventions announced: