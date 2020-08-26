Early Childhood Development (ECD) is a comprehensive approach to programmes and policies for children from birth to nine years of age with the active participation of their parents and caregivers.

The purpose of ECD is to protect the rights of children to develop their full cognitive, emotional, social and physical potential. The Department of Basic Education is responsible for children in grades 1 to 3 as part of compulsory schooling.

Below facts on ECD were compiled in 2017 by Knowledge Information and Data Solutions (KiDS)

Population: 2017 data

Number of children under 6 years-old in SA – 6 978 000

Households with children under 6 years- old in SA – 4 667 000

Children under 6 years- old in urban areas – 3 974 000

Children under 6 years-old living in rural areas (former Homelands) – 2 726 000

Children under 6 years-old living on farms – 278 000

Access to services and poverty levels: 2017 data

Children under 6 years-old with no access to piped water – 2 045 000

Children under 6 years-old with no access to a toilet on site – 1 557 000

Children under 6 years-old in poor households (less than R1138 pm income) – 4 528 000

Children under 6 years –old in food poor households (less than R531 pm) – 2521 000

Children under 6 years –old living in households with no employed adult – 2 036 000

Maternal and child health: