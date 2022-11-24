The sub-committee of Parliament’s Communications Committee has recommended six women and six men to serve on the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Board.

The sub-committee is expected to present the twelve names to the Portfolio Committee for adoption.

Once the names have been adopted, the committee report will be brought before the National Assembly for final approval before President Cyril Ramaphosa can appoint the new Board.

The 12 proposed candidates include:

Former SABC Journalist Dr Renee Horne – Female

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane – Male

Former National Youth Development Agency CEO Khathutshelo Ramukumba -Male

Frans Kruger – Male

Nomvuyiso Batyi – Female

Former SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni – Female

Aifheli Makhwanya – Female

Magdalene Moonsamy – Female

Rearabetsoe Motaung -Female

David Maimela -Male

Dinkwanyane Mohuba – Male

Former SABC journalist and anchor Mpho Tsedu – Male

More than half of SABC’s board must consist of women: EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the sub-committee has proposed that 50 to 60 percent of the Board must consist of women.

The corporation has been without a Board for more than a month after the previous board’s term ended on October 15.

Political parties preferred top candidate

Meanwhile, the IFP in the Sub-Committee representing all smaller parties proposed former NYDA CEO Khathutshelo Ramukumba as its top candidate.

Former Group Executive of News and Current Affairs Phathiswa Magopeni topped the list of 12 candidates proposed by the DA’s MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard.

The first name on the ANC list is former SABC Journalist Dr Renee Horne.