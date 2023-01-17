Singer Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” a representative for her daughter said on Friday.

Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

Two days earlier, Presley appeared with her mother Priscilla Presley at the Golden Globe Awards, where actor Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film “Elvis” and paid tribute to the two women by saying “I love you, forever.”

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben,” said a representative for her daughter Riley Keough, an actress.