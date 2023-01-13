Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54. She died after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother says.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” her mother, Priscilla Presley, says in a statement.

Profound loss

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.” the statement adds.

Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest in her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, according to entertainment website TMZ. She was then taken to hospital on Thursday.

She attended the Golden Globes awards show in Beverly Hills earlier this week, where actor Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film “Elvis.”

Butler paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and her mother during his acceptance speech. Elvis Presley died of cardiac arrest in August 1977 at the age of 42.

Presley was remembered by Hollywood stars, including Tom Hanks – Butler’s co-star in the “Elvis” movie – Rita Wilson and John Travolta, as well as fashion designer Donatella Versace.

“Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie.” says actress and wife of Hanks, Rita Wilson in an Instagram post.

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

We’re deeply saddened to learn that Lisa Marie Presley has passed away at the age of 54. Our hearts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/813s5ASbT8 — MTV (@MTV) January 13, 2023

More sad news with the passing of Lisa Marie Presley who suffered cardiac arrest yesterday. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla was just 54 and had been seen in public with her mother only two days at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. She is pictured here with David and Iman in 2005. pic.twitter.com/hYGtg472oq — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 13, 2023

I’m saddened to hear the news of Lisa Marie’s passing. My Uncle would always tell my brothers and I that she often asked about us and to say hello for her. She was always so kind to the three of us. Sending love to her family. RIP 💙🙏🏽🕊😔 #lisamariepresley #love pic.twitter.com/OfkPIyIwzN — Taryll Jackson (@tarylljackson) January 13, 2023