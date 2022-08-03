As the country celebrates Women’s Month, the National Liquor Traders Association with their partners are set to launch a campaign for liquor traders and patrons to sign up for dialogue on the issue of violence against women and children in South Africa.

The dialogue is designed to educate and equip men to drive positive change in their communities.

The campaign is expected to be launched in at least four provinces this month.

National Liquor Traders Association’s convener Lucky Ntimane shares more about the dialogue: