The alcohol industry has come out in full support of government’s fight against alcohol abuse.

The industry has collectively condemned the death of three Tshwane Metro Police officers at the weekend in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver who also died in the crash.

The alcohol industry includes the National Liquor Traders Council, South African Liquor Brand Owners Association (SALBA), the Beer Association of South Africa and the National Liquor Traders Council.

It plans to implement programmes to promote the responsible consumption of alcohol.

In the statement below, SALBA says they industry will support legislative and enforcement measures to reduce drinking and driving capacitating law enforcement with resources to effectively enforce it:

Drinking and driving

The chief executive officer of the Road Traffic Management Corporation Makhosini Msibi says those who have alcohol in their blood should avoid driving .

Msibi says, “If you have consumed some liquor, you have an alternative, to use public transport, you can use an Uber. You can also use other means of transport or ask a friend. Other countries have done this and we have seen a significant drop in relations to road carnage and fatalities.”

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said road crashes in involving drunk drivers in South Africa were costing the country’s economy at least R 18.2 Billion every year:

