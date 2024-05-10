Liquor Board in bid to address impact of crime on businesses in EC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a bid to mitigate crime in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board in partnership with the Eastern Cape Legislature, recently held a round table discussion with Liquor Traders and community members, on crime in Gqeberha.

The aim was to address the impact of crime on businesses and to promote responsible trading in a crime-free environment.

In recent months, the crime rate has escalated in Gqeberha, particularly in townships.

Crime statistics for the province released in February, indicate that Nelson Mandela Bay contributed the largest to crimes committed in the province between October and December 2023.

Communities, families, businesses, schools, and churches have all been affected by crime.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature Chairperson of Committees Tony Duba says alcohol has been at the centre of almost all criminal activities.

“Crime is a matter that needs a joint effort, it’s not a matter of something done outside it is within communities and families. For example, GBV is done by husbands to wives. The issue of crime is not going to be solved by anybody else except communities themselves,” adds Duba.

One of the residents, Kholekile Ngqokwana, says the meeting is important for the community to come together to come up with solutions to combat crime which has reached uncontrollable levels.

“Crime is affecting everyone in our community. It has escalated to a point that everyone is scared to walk around freely. You are always nervous and looking back because anything can happen. It’s important that we gather here and discuss solutions on how to stop this,” says Ngqokwana.

Regional Secretary of Liquor Traders, Mongameli Ngqokwe, says they are losing customers.

“Our businesses are also affected because people now move to clubs in the suburbs. Because they feel it is safer to attend there than in the townships as there is constant crime here,” he says.

Underage drinking, unlicensed traders, and violence are some of the issues that were also highlighted.

Eastern Cape Liquor Board CEO, Dr Nombuyiselo Makala, states the board’s responsibility is to ensure the safety of patrons.

“We are here today to caution the liquor traders, the patrons, and the community as well that there’s nothing wrong with the consumption of alcohol but what is wrong is being violent to others,” she says.

The initiative will be expanded to other crime-ridden areas in the Eastern Cape.