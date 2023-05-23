Legal representative for accused number two, Teboho Lipholo has told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that he is indigent.

Lipholo is one of the five people accused of aiding convicted killer Thabo Bester to escape from prison.

In his closing arguments, Tshotlego Makamedi told the court that Lipholo’s indigence was the reason legal aid is assisting him and argued that they do not have the resources to travel to Sasolburg where Lipholo is detained.

Makamedi says there is no reason why Lipholo should be denied bail.

“The applicant indicated that if released on bail he will stand the trial and attend court appearances as he wishes to prove his innocence in this matter. He is also in not in dispute that the investigating officer testimony still a month or two to complete his investigations. The applicant has already spent six weeks, is on his seventh week now in custody and the investigations are still not yet complete.”

