Lions beat Pumas to secure first Currie Cup win

The Lions have secured their first win of the Currie Cup season when they beat the Pumas 52-29 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The hosts ran in seven tries to four to record a bonus-point victory.

Flanker Jarod Cairns and fullback Latica Nela scored twice for the home side.

The Lions will face their neighbours, the Bulls next Saturday in Johannesburg, while the Pumas will take on the Boland Kavaliers in the Cape next Sunday.