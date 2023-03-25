The Lions beat Benetton 32-28 in Italy to register a third consecutive United Rugby Championship victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The home side led 21-10 at half-time.

However, the visitors turned the tables on their opponents to secure a bonus point victory and move to within one point of a top-eight place.

The Lions started well and won a penalty after some sustained pressure on the home side as they looked to score a try.

Sanele Nohamba made no mistake in scoring the penalty to put the visitors in the lead. However, their lead was short-lived.

Benetton responded with Joaquin Riera dotting down to score the first try of the match after finding a gap.

The try seemed to breathe life into the home side. Marcus Watson increased their lead, scoring a second try after receiving a pass on the left flank from Jacob Umaga.

The Lions launched an attack of their own at the other end.

Quan Horn scored the Lions a first try with the home side’s lead slashed to 14-10 after Nohamba’s conversion.

But the home side was proving too strong for the Lions. They scored their third try of the match after a well-executed maul with Siua Maile the scorer of the try.

Benetton led 21-10 at half-time.

Henry Time-Stowers scored the home side a fourth try to increase their lead.

However, two quick tries by the Lions and a conversion by Nohamba saw them slash Benetton’s lead to within just three points.

The Lions started playing with confidence and for the first time in the game took the lead.

Gianni Lombard initiated an attack that saw Emmanuel Tshituka score them a fourth try.

The Lions led 32-28 after Nohamba’s conversion.

The home side played with some urgency towards the end. But it wasn’t to be with the Lions winning 32-28.