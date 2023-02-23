Police have urged the residents of Tlakgameng and nearby villages in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in the North West to be on the lookout for a lioness.

The animal escaped from its owner’s vehicle while in transit between Stella and Tlakgameng yesterday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Aafje Botma, has advised residents to contact the nearest local police station if they spot the animal.

“The owner only realized that she escaped when he reached his destination at Tlakgameng. If anybody has any information or has seen anything, please contact Nanthi Strydom on 082 536 7763 or Siyabonga on 081 3366 882 from nature conservation or your local police station.”