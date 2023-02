The lioness who escaped on Wednesday while being transported from Stella in the North West has been shot dead.

The North West Department of Environment says the lioness was found by another farmer near Piet Plessis.

Department Spokesperson, Jerry Matebesi, says the lioness was posing a danger to the local community.

“The farmer identified the lioness this morning and called upon the owner and because it was roaming around a residential area, the farmer then made a decision to shoot the lioness.”