Lionel Messi retires from Argentina national team

Soccer legend Lionel Messi retired from the Argentina national team, announcing his decision on Monday.

The Inter Miami superstar has represented the club in international competition for more than two decades.

Messi, 39, propelled Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 and returned to help lead a runner-up finish in the 2026 tournament. In eight games in the ’26 World Cup, he had eight goals – one behind France’s Kylian Mbappe – to bring his final tally to 125 career international goals (21 in World Cups).

“After the time that passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the national team,” Messi wrote on Instagram. “It was a decision that hurt and hurts in the soul, but I understand that this is the moment. I swear to you that I always gave everything, not just in the last few years when we won everything, but before as well, and I always fought and left everything on the field for this shirt, to give you all joys and make you feel proud to be Argentines through soccer.”

It’s a second retirement for Messi, who originally said he was done with international play following the 2016 Copa America final loss to Chile in the shootout. But Messi opted to return to Argentina and led the country to the World Cup title in 2022 and Copa America championships in 2021 and 2024.

Messi did not indicate whether this could also be his final season in Major League Soccer.

“I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you – along with my teammates – moments we once only dreamed of. Experiencing this with you was incredible. I love you all,” he said.

Messi provided the following note at the end of his statement: “I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before.”

Jorge Messi died on August 8 at the age of 68 after being hospitalized during this summer’s World Cup.

Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s greatest player, currently is in his fourth season with Miami. Last season, he led the team to its first MLS Cup championship and won the league MVP award for the second consecutive season.