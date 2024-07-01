Lion spotted in Matsulu, Mbombela

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The residents of Matsulu, east Mbombela in Mpumalanga, are living in fear after a lion was spotted in the area on Friday.

A carcass believed to be of cow was found in bushes on Saturday.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has since dispatched the Damage Causing Animals (DCA) team to capture and return the animal to the neighbouring Kruger National Park.

MTPA CEO Mduduzi Vilakazi says we have dispatched a team that is dealing with damage caused by the animal to go and deal with the capturing of the animal because we can only do that and take it back to the wildlife or we can then capture it through the cage.

“So, we have put a gate there so the animal can be captured already we have had workshops in Matsulu to teach them how they should behave when there is an invite or incident like this.”