Management at the Lion Match factory in Rosslyn, north of Pretoria has denied claims by the Tshwane Bahlali Dudula Movement that they’re hiring more foreigners than South Africans.

The locals are complaining that the company has hired 80% foreign nationals and 20% South Africans.

The company has also called on the Labour Department to inspect their employment files in order to set the record straight with the movement.

Through a statement released to the media, the safety matches manufacturing company urged residents to refrain from blocking production at the company.

Earlier on Monday hundreds of the Tshwane Bahlali Dudula Movement members assembled at the factory, demanding to be prioritised for employment.

Hundreds of Tshwane residents picket at Lion Match in Rosslyn: