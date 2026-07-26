Lindley double murder convict to be sentenced on 27 August

A Lindley man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her 18-month-old daughter is expected to be sentenced in the Free State High Court sitting in Kroonstad on the 27th of August.

Their bodies were discovered in a locked bathroom at his home in Ntha township on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

A man from Lindley in the Free State has been arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend and their daughter. The bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter were found by police after the community complained of a bad smell. pic.twitter.com/KaoOUdX9a1 — SABC News (@SABCNews) January 2, 2025

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says DNA analysis confirmed the identities of the two victims.

“The Kroonstad High Court has found Pule Tshabalala of Ntah Township guilty of the double murder, his girlfriend and her 18-month-old daughter as well as defeating the ends of justice. The victims’ decomposed bodies were discovered inside his house on 31 December 2024 after police responded to reports of a foul smell.”