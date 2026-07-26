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Lindley double murder convict to be sentenced on 27 August

  • [FILE] Empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
Kamogelo Seekoei

A Lindley man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her 18-month-old daughter is expected to be sentenced in the Free State High Court sitting in Kroonstad on the 27th of August.

Their bodies were discovered in a locked bathroom at his home in Ntha township on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says DNA analysis confirmed the identities of the two victims.

“The Kroonstad High Court has found Pule Tshabalala of Ntah Township guilty of the double murder, his girlfriend and her 18-month-old daughter as well as defeating the ends of justice. The victims’ decomposed bodies were discovered inside his house on 31 December 2024 after police responded to reports of a foul smell.”

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