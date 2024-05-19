Lindiwe Zulu launches Child Protection Month in Kimberley

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Sunday, Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, launched Child Protection Month in Kimberley, Northern Cape. Zulu maintains that society has a collective responsibility to protect its children as they fall victim to different types of violence in society.

Crime statistics in SA reveal that more than 280 children were murdered between October and December 2023. It is being said that children are the future leaders of our country, however, they are exposed to different kinds of abuse.

Zulu, visited some homes in Kimberley to check on how social workers intervene and help.

Zulu maintains, with some of the abuses starting at home, it is important that a conducive environment is created.

“This is something that we would like to see in each and every home, social workers just being able to clock in the homes and find out what is happening. For me, we’ve done well from a policy point of view but the policy on its own without a conducive environment for children to grow, what is that? That is about creating a conducive environment for families.”

“Let us work together to protect our precious future generation from savages of alcohol and drug abuse and their effects. Let us work together to ensure that those who put the lives of our children are not allowed to operate.” #ChildProtection2024 #30YearsOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/QznkU44rWl — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 19, 2024

Organisations formed to protect children have also raised concern about the increasing numbers of violence against children. Chief of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund in South Africa, Makiba Yamano explains:

“Now we know from the latest statistics from SAPS that every day there’s three children being murdered, and then even more 20 plus number of the children has been violently attacked, so the violence against children is still rife.”

And we’re off! From #Kimberley #NorthernCape learners of Thabane School open #ChildProtectionWeek2024 Protecting children from harm must be a priority! Empower parents with #PositiveParenting info

Budget violence prevention & early intervention work

Improve safety online pic.twitter.com/bwGlQmdKnp — UNICEF South Africa (@UNICEF_SA) May 19, 2024

Childline’s Dumisile Nala says that violence against children is unacceptable.

“We really need to acknowledge that violence against children is unacceptable and it has to stop off course. Not one organisation or communities themselves can deal with this by themselves and we all need to hold hands to ensure that children are protected.”

Today marks the launch of the #ChildProtectionWeek. During this time, let us remember, it takes a village to raise a child. Children are the responsibility of all citizens so let us help raise a nation we can be proud of. Wear a green ribbon and join the Child Protection Cause. pic.twitter.com/FquM2AbPrs — ChildlineSouthAfrica (@ChildlineSA) May 19, 2024

President of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Parliament, Dikgang Morudu says poverty is the main factor that contributes to the violence.

“Dealing with poverty will be the main thing because there are children out there who are sleeping without eating and I think one of the most important thing is to make sure that children are protected in where they live. Because we are hearing of cases where a child is being killed every single day in South Africa.”

The organisation insists that child safety should always be prioritised in the country. – Reporting by Karabo Siyoko