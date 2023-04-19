Limpopo’s Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure has been placed under professional assessment. Premier Stanley Mathabatha has appointed a team of professionals to investigate inefficiencies in governance, leadership and financial management in the department.

This bold move aimed at improving public infrastructure in the province is expected to bolster the department’s ability to provide quality roads and public infrastructure.

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha is ready to crack the whip. Top of his reasons are complaints that projects that he mentioned in his annual state of the province address, cannot be accounted for on the ground. He has assembled a team to investigate the department responsible for the construction of public infrastructure.

“There have been serious complaints in the province about road infrastructure networks and the premier felt that he has made pronouncements during various state of the province address. It is important to ascertain through the team of professional experts as to whether the current leadership administratively and politically in the department are equal to that task, hence the professional team to make assessment,” says Willy Mosoma, Limpopo Premier’s spokesperson.

Mosoma could however, not be drawn to comment on the overall cost of the three-month assessment.

“The team will be able to make its own assessment based on their findings and the report that will be presented to the premier after 90 days, the premier will now be able to make a determination as to how we move the department forward. I’m not at liberty now to disclose who are the members of the team and where do they come from and how much will they be paid,” Mosoma explains.

At least one public administration analyst believes the intervention is aimed at portraying Mathabatha as a decisive leader.

“Given the fact that this is happening immediately after the NWC had just visited the province I would think that it has to do with the assessment that was done by the NWC in the province in general and maybe this could be just the first department which has to account, and we may see other departments following. The office of the premier might be coming up with interventions to indicate that they are doing something about the complaints which are coming from members of the public,” says Lucas Nemutanzhela, Public Administration analyst.

Public Works was one of five provincial departments that were placed under administration in 2011.

VIDEO: Department of public works, roads, infrastructure in Limpopo placed under professional assessment