Limpopo’s inaugural Heritage and Food Festival underway in Tzaneen

The inaugural Limpopo Heritage and Food Festival is showcasing a kaleidoscope of colour in traditional Luvhedu and Xitsonga attire, alongside a variety of traditional cuisine.

The event is being held in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The colourful exhibition also aims to preserve and promote traditional skills, with visitors able to learn activities such as clay-making and the preparation of traditional dishes.

The inaugural Limpopo Heritage and Food Festival is in full swing in Tzaneen. BaLubedu and VhaTsonga people have come out in their numbers, clad in colorful traditional attire. Traditional foods are on display – greens (merogo) in their diversity, nuts, legumes including cooking… pic.twitter.com/d4IsSJ1k2q — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

The event’s spokesperson Thabiso Sekhula says the function will go a long way to teach young people about their culture and tradition in the province.

Sekhula says, “We have a station for bidding which is where we are teaching people how to do bidding show, what different traditions mean, who cares what kind of bids. We have the clay pot station Kolo Baloyi is teaching people how to shape traditional clay pots, dishes, wash basins and all of those. We also traditional cooking classes at the back there. Where our grannies are teaching people how to make different traditional foods. We have baobab, we have marula nuts we have different mirogo, we have different starches that are traditional based that people can taste.”

Video | Tzaneen hosts inaugural Heritage and Food Festival

Attendees at the festival were entertained by traditional dances, while young women were taught skills including beadwork and clay-pot making.

They were also shown how to make traditional attire and prepare traditional meals.

Participants from Bolobedu and surrounding areas in Tzaneen showcased their traditional designs, including bracelets worn by women.

The founder of 1000 Limpopo Secrets says the festival aims to preserve, teach and pass on traditional knowledge to younger generations. -Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai