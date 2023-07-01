Limpopo’s acting premier, Seaparo Sekwati, has called for unity among the Bapedi royal houses.

Sekwati says the kingship battle among the Sekhukhune, Mampuru, and Thulare royal houses is not in the best interests of the Bapedi people.

The kingship was ultimately restored to the Thulare house after protracted court battles.

Sekwati was delivering the eulogy at the funeral service of the late Bapedi acting King KK Sekhukhune at Mohlaletsi outside Jane Furse in Limpopo.

KK Sekhukhune had been the acting king for more than 40 yeas.

Sekwati says kingship battles delay development.



“We are all coming here to pay our last respect, but as well to say to the Bapedi people that there is a need for unity because we are able to have stability and have development in this part of the country. It has been a long time and there has been a lot of dispute, and we are hoping that with the lessons learned we will be able to go forward and unite the Bapedi people.”

Some residents in the Sekhukhune area have described the loss of K.K. Sekhukhune as a blow to the Bapedi.

“We are very sad to have lost our king he was instrumental in the development of our people. We are looking forward to having a new king and we are glad that when KK left he already had a son who will take over from him.”