Farmers in Limpopo and their Zimbabwean counterparts have formed the Masisi Farmers’ Association whose aim is to deal with stock theft.

Continued stock theft in many parts of Limpopo province is negatively affecting the livelihoods of farming communities.

Crime statistics showed that there were 20 940 incidents of stock theft from April to June this year in the country.

Subsistence farmers in villages along the Beit Bridge border as well as the Waterberg area say some animals stolen from South Africa end up in Zimbabwe.

Seventy-three year-old Mahwasane Mudzweda from Gumbi village near Musina says 26 goats and three cows were stolen from him a few weeks ago.

“Through police in South Africa and in Zimbabwe we opened cases. When investigations are done and if animals are recovered, we will go to Zimbabwe and claim them. This is helping because most of our animals are branded with our names, not all animals are recovered but this is helping.”

Over 300 kilometres away from Musina in Lephalale, farmers have similar experiences. In Nkidikitlana village outside Lephalale one farmer recently lost over 60 cows.

Farmers say criminals usually hold them at gunpoint. They say they are working with police to combat stock theft.

Director of Animal Heath at the Agriculture Department Dr Mpho Maja has warned of dangers associated with the cross-border movement of animals.

“There are a number of diseases that we are worried about, more especially foot-and-mouth disease. Zimbabwe and Mozambique are countries with a number of these cases in their territories, so cross border movement poses a risk of bringing foot-and-mouth into the country. We are also worried about other illnesses such as TB. This must be done through legal processes.”

Related video: Stock theft plagues Eastern Free State farmers:



Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai and Baatseba Mabowa.