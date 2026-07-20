Limpopo woman’s body found in pit latrine

Limpopo police are investigating a murder case following the discovery of a body in a pit toilet at Ha-Lambani village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.
The body was wrapped in a blanket, and is believed to be that of a 40-year-old woman. The body was found by family members and residents, who then alerted the police.
Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they are searching for a known suspect.
“The deceased had sustained injuries to the face and the head. Following investigations, the detectives proceeded to the home of the suspect and he was not found. A case of murder has been opened. Efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect are underway.”
#sapsLIM [WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN PIT TOILET, SUSPECT SOUGHT] #SAPS in Tshaulu is investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the body of a 40yr-old woman in a pit toilet at Ha-Lambani Mahagala on 19/07.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had… pic.twitter.com/P7Atg9anMn
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 20, 2026