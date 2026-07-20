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Limpopo woman’s body found in pit latrine

  • FILE Photo: Crime scene
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SAPS
SABC

Limpopo police are investigating a murder case following the discovery of a body in a pit toilet at Ha-Lambani village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

The body was wrapped in a blanket, and is believed to be that of a 40-year-old woman. The body was found by family members and residents, who then alerted the police.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they are searching for a known suspect.

“The deceased had sustained injuries to the face and the head. Following investigations, the detectives proceeded to the home of the suspect and he was not found. A case of murder has been opened. Efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect are underway.”

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