A 38-year-old woman from Murunwa village in Limpopo is accusing police of lack of diligence and empathy. This happens after her son was killed when a house they were sleeping in was torched, allegedly by her husband almost 10 months ago.

Tshinanne Siobo and her two children were badly burned when a petrol bomb was thrown into their house. Her 12-year-old son died three days later from burn wound sustained in the incident.

A sobbing Siobo says she was sleeping when she heard her estranged husband trying to force entry through the front door. He then allegedly broke the windows and tossed a petrol bomb inside the house, engulfing it in blazing flames. She says her attempts to extinguish the fire with water proved detrimental, as she and her children were deeply burnt.

They were admitted to Siloam hospital but later transferred to Mankweng hospital, where her son succumbed to the burn wounds.

”It’s painful to lose a child like that. I thought he would make it because it was promising but 3 days later they told me he passed away. I still can’t accept it,” says Siobo.

The matter was reported at Vhuluadzi police station but Siobo says she lives in fear as her husband has still not been arrested.

“I don’t know what to do. I’m afraid he will come back to finish us. We know he is still roaming the streets,” added Siobo.

Siobo’s mother, who is also an eyewitness, says the scene of the incident still haunts her.

“I saw what happened. Today my blood pressure is high. I haven’t been myself since then. I am telling you i can’t even sleep at night,” says Rebecca Siobo.

Civic and non-governmental organisations are joining hands to demand justice for the Siobo family.

Richard Ramabulana, South African Youth against Crime says, “we learnt about this case a few weeks ago and we working with other organizations to demand justice for this family. This thing happened in January and the suspect who is known has not been arrested to this day it means something is not right.”

In a statement sent to SABC News, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspect is still on the run and they have been keeping the Siobo family informed about the matter.

