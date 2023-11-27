Limpopo woman bludgeoned to death in suspected GBV-related incident

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A woman has been bludgeoned to death at Mhinga village RDP section outside Malamulele in Limpopo in a suspected gender-based violence related violence.

The perpetrator later hung himself on a tree near the Levubu river.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the victim was apparently assaulted by a pick handle which has been found with blood stains.

The body of the woman was found with both hands tied with a rope.

Police suspect gender and domestic related dispute as a possible cause of the incident.

Mashaba says the perpetrator is a Mozambican national.

“The police received a complaint about the incident and rushed to scene and found the body of a woman with an open wound in the face laying in the room in a pool of blood with hands tied with a rope. The deceased was identified by the next of kin as Rolentia Chauke.”

Fight against GBV

Meanwhile, Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, says government remains committed to the fight against the abuse of women, children and people with disabilities.

Mashatile launched the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign at the Nsikazi stadium in Kabokweni, near White River in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Mashatile says government will not rest until women and children are safe.

The deputy president elaborates in the video below: