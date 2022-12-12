A woman and her three relatives will appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday after her 12-year-old daughter was allegedly assaulted and died in Mapayeni, Limpopo, last week.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the woman, her son, her elder sister and the elder sister’s son will be charged with murder.

Colonel Ledwaba says the four went out to look for the girl last Wednesday when the mother realised that she was not at home.

They found her and took her home where they allegedly assaulted her.

Ledwaba says the girl’s body was discovered in her room on Thursday.

He says the four were arrested on Saturday when investigations found that the girl had physical injuries.