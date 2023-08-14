The murder trial of a 35-year-old woman who is the alleged mastermind behind her husband’s murder is today expected to resume in the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

The accused, Ntanganedzeni Nemaranzhe, and her three co-accused allegedly murdered businessman Azwifaneli Mudau on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Mudau was shot dead outside his home at Makwarela township, outside Thohoyandou.

The trial against Nemaranzhe and her co-accused has been set for a week.

Only one of the 34 state witnesses has testified so far since the trial started about two months ago.