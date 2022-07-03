A 43-year-old male TVET educator has been attacked and burnt to death in a mob justice-related incident at Mamaolo village near Lebowakgomo in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Mamphaswa Seabi says the victim, whose identity has not been made known, was suspected of stealing goats.

Seabi says the victim, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, was driving a bakkie laden with goats when he was pulled off the road and attacked. Seabi says they are searching for the suspected killers.

“A mob attack incident which occurred on Saturday, 2 July 2022 at about 08:00 in the Lebowakgomo policing area involving a murder of a local educator is strongly denounced by the police management across the province. Anyone with information of who the suspects are is requested to contact the investigative officer,” explains Seabi.