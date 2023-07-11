Truck drivers in Limpopo say they fear for their safety following the burning of three trucks in Sekhukhune district on Monday. The drivers say they are concerned that the suspects might torch their trucks if they are not arrested.

Police say no fatalities were recorded when trucks were torched on the R547 road in Lydenburg.

Two more trucks were set alight overnight at Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal:



Drivers say they feel vulnerable on the road.

“It affects us because they will burn us, because it’s a problem. I don’t feel safe. Our kids are gonna (made to) suffer, my man, because no work, no pay. We’re going to suffer next week. Schools are opening. So, we’re going to suffer a lot.”

A call for protection and intervention following a spate of trucks set alight:



Police are searching for six gunmen who allegedly set alight three trucks along the R574 road between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune.

Limpopo police say the gunmen stopped the truck drivers and ordered them to disembark their vehicles. The gunmen proceeded to burn the trucks before fleeing the scene.

The incident follows the torching of several trucks in separate incidents in Mpumalanga and Kwazulu-Natal.

Ashes and wreckages are what remains of Monday ordeal. One of the three trucks is still on the road with its load of chrome deposits.

Three trucks set alight by unknown suspects in Limpopo:



The R547 road between Sekhukhune and Lydenburg has been partially closed following the burning of the trucks. The road is one of the main economic routes, connecting Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces. This has caused delays in traffic as motorists are forced to use one part of the road.

Some residents in Sekhukhune district have described this incident as an economic sabotage to their area. They are calling on law enforcement agencies to intervene.

“We really feel like they can be where the government can intervene harshly like law enforcers. We have passed a lot of police down there and we appreciate what the police are doing even though it’s not easy. So, we wish the government and police can intervene and just be around the road,” says one of the residents.

Meanwhile, Limpopo police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba says they are investigating cases of arson and malicious damage to property. -by Mahlatse Phaladi and Ntwanano Vuma