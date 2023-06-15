A Limpopo traffic officer has been killed while on duty at a collision scene on the R71 outside Phalaborwa.

The spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo Vongani Chauke says the officer was conducting an investigation at a scene when she was knocked by a tow truck driver.

The deceased has been identified as Itani Ravele.

Chauke says the department has sent messages of condolences to the bereaved family of the traffic officer.

“MEC [Florence] Radzilani sends messages of condolences to the Ravele family, friends and colleagues of the deceased who served the department with integrity and commitment to keep our people safe on the roads. We urge everyone to take precautions during this long weekend and follow the rules of the road.”

Meanwhile, “Gauteng traffic police are urging holidaymakers to be extra cautious on the roads this evening, as traffic volumes on routes leaving the province continue to increase.

Officers have been deployed to all major routes to ensure that motorists obey the rules of the road.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa, “The N4 towards Mpumalanga, heavy traffic, very busy, 1 900 vehicles per hour. N3 towards KZN, 9 00 vehicles per hour. N1 towards Limpopo, 2 161 vehicles per hour. N12 towards Emalahleni 1 200 vehicles per hour. Slightly busy towards Free State and the North West.”