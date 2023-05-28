A Limpopo teacher says his passion for education and desire to uplift learners in rural areas prompted him to write a Mathematics book.

Vhahangwele Khuba (36) from Thohoyandou has published a Grade 9 Mathematics book in amplified terms to facilitate a better understanding of the subject.

Khuba is one a few black authors to have ever published a Maths book in the province.

The book, Skyrocket Mathematics, is recognised by the Department of Education and many curriculum experts.

Limpopo Maths teacher writes a book to help learners:

Khuba says he not only wants the learners to pass the subject but to know and apply it extensively.

“I have seen a gap in between. And I said why not cover the gap or limit the gap. Then I came up with the idea of writing Skyrocket Mathematics which explains Math in the best simple way. This book can be used by you and your child at home but provided you understand English whether you did not pass Math in primary school or high school. With this book I am telling you, you can. So, the main reason of writing this book is to promote a black child from the mentality that Maths is very difficult. So, we are trying by all means to simplify Maths. We want Maths to be up there most especially for black people,” he adds.