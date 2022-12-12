Members of a stockvel have been robbed of R60 000 in Mankweng outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the stockvel members were in a meeting to share the money when two armed suspects arrived and robbed them.

“Members of a local stockvel at Tshware village under Mankweng policing area were robbed of 60 000 cash allegedly by two armed suspects. Community members are urged to make use of electronic transfers. Police are requesting anyone with information about the suspects to contact investigating officer detective sergeant Samuel Malemela on 076 749 8403.”