Residents in Mankweng outside Polokwane in Limpopo, have slammed the local police station for failing to curb crime in the area.

Residents were speaking during a visit by Police Deputy Minister, Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola at Ga-Molepo in Mankweng.

According to recent crime statistics, Mankweng recorded the second-highest crime figures in the province, after Thohoyandou.

Residents in Mankweng say they have resorted to using other police stations as the local one is not responsive.

One of the residents, 40-year-old Manyathi Takalo says she struggled to get a man, who had allegedly shot her sister, arrested by the Mankweng police. Takolo’s sister was allegedly shot by her husband in an apparent gender-based violence incident. Almost four weeks after the shooting, Takalo says the suspected perpetrator is still roaming the streets.

“Truly speaking the police at Mankweng are not working. I ended up going to Zebediela Police Station to report a case when I get to Mankweng police station they told me there is no case number for my sister and when I call their phones were off.”

These residents accuse the police of disregarding their plight. “I went to Makweng Police Station to report a case but when I arrive there they did not want to assist us. I had to call a political party to come and assist me,” says one resident.

Meanwhile, the police say they are working on a turn-around strategy to curb crime in hotspots. Mathale explains, “The areas you are talking about are Mankweng and Thohoyanou and other hotspots there are in the township and where most black people stay and what characterised all of them is the lack of opportunities so creating opportunities that are our key strategy to combating crime in those areas.”

Mathale also lambasted police officers who take bribes and work with criminals.

“This follows recent reports of the arrest of police officers attached to Tshamtumbu police station outside Musina, for allegedly assisting smugglers at the Beitbridge border post.”