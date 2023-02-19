Parliament’s portfolio committee on Forestry, Fisheries and Environment says that they will be compiling the recommendations on the climate change bill by the people of Limpopo.

The committee says that there has been an overwhelming positive response from their provincial public consultations. The bill will enable the development of an effective climate change response and the transition to low carbon emissions. A new bill on climate change has been drafted and public consultation processes have begun.

Limpopo residents have aired their views and recommendations on the bill. Parliament’s portfolio committee on Forestry, Fisheries and Environment concluded their Limpopo consultations in Bela Bela.

Residents here raising issues which they feel must be considered in the final draft of the bill.

“Yes, it’s good there was one little query that I raised about the minister seemed to want to decide on which greenhouse he wants to regulate to be confronted but for the rest I’m fully in support of it, we are happy with it. We are just appealing to chairman of the committee that the bill also addresses four different sectors which is coal, auto, agriculture and tourism, all which are private sector driven because private business drives the economy,” a resident explains.

The provincial government is confident that the bill will also give direction on ensuring that business practices in the province comply with environmental legislation.

“As the province, we are more than ready in terms of the bill because we have the Nema which requires us to have environmental impact assessments when people apply for business in the province and the bill will help us firm up on deficiencies on ensuring that we don’t experience degradation on the environment and so forth,” says Economic Development, Environment and Tourism MEC Rodgers Monama.

Parliament’s portfolio committee says that they have received a positive response from Limpopo residents.

“The issues that the people of Limpopo are raising are quite pertinent. They relate to the bill. In the main what came out very strong is the participation from the people of Limpopo because they do not want to find themselves in the same conditions as those in KZN. They saw the storms, the hail and the rain. They are committing to assist local government and the provincial government,” says Committee Chairperson Pogiso Modise.

The committee will be visiting KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Gauteng in the next few weeks.

VIDEO: Climate Change Bill – Bela Bela residents to give input: