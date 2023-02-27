Limpopo’s Human Settlement Department says the disaster authorities will remain on alert even though the anticipated Cyclone Freddy won’t have much impact in the province.

According to the South African Weather Service, the cyclone which has now turned into a tropical storm is moving towards Zimbabwe.

MEC Basikopo Makamu has warned residents not to cross flooded streams and overflowing bridges as it is raining in some parts of the province.

“We also want to tell people that we’ve been told that we’re not yet out of the possible arrival of heavy rains; we are on alert level 2, so we should continue to tell our people that they should remain on alert and make sure that the rains that we are receiving we should not cross over rivers; we should maybe stay away from low lying or flooding zones.”

