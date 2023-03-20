Members of the Limpopo Community Policing Forum (CPF) will continue to monitor the situation in Polokwane and other hotspot areas throughout the night until early morning. This as the EFF national shutdown begun.

The forum says their members are working with the police to ensure that there’s no lawlessness.

The EFF shutdown is aimed at forcing the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the end of load shedding and other pressing issues in the country.

Forum chairperson, Frans Kgasago says everyone’s rights should be respected.

“We need to be eyes and ears of the police. Our role is to identify the problem area to identify the hotspots. And if there are incident that will be happening in those particular areas. Then as the CPF we need to be proactive and then report such to the police and then the police will then do the work, arrest the perpetrators. But the reality is, every person has the constitutional right so those rights should not infringe to other people.”

Meanwhile, some roads in Bloemfontein have been blockaded with stones as residents embark on the planned nationwide shutdown.

In other parts of the city residents have grouped themselves to patrol the streets.

Police presence has been heightened in the streets of Bloemfontein.

Meanwhile, party-goers seemed carefree about the national shutdown.

At the stroke of midnight the first activities of the shutdown began, as some residents started blockading roads. It was already difficult for vehicles, including that of SABC News to pass.

Participants of the shutdown were already aggressive towards motorists as well as the the SABC News team.

The EFF is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.

The party has also cited the energy crisis as part of the reasons it is embarking on a shutdown.