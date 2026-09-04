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Limpopo pupil electrocuted to death at school

  • A picture depicting a high-voltage warning sign.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
Jabulani Baloi

A grade two learner has been electrocuted to death at the Mokutupi Primary School premises outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The education department says the learner, whose details haven’t been released, was electrocuted during break time near the mobile classes at the school in Marironi Village on Thursday.

The learner was certified dead by the paramedics.

Department spokesperson, Mike Maringa, says they’re saddened by the incident.

“Limpopo Department of Education MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, has learnt with shock the devastating news of the passing away of a learner who was allegedly electrocuted at the school premises during the break hour yesterday. The circumstances surrounding the death are a matter of investigation, but the MEC has sent a message of condolences to the family.”

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