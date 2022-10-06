Three Limpopo MECs have been axed, following a reshuffle by Premier Stanley Mathabatha today.

The three axed MECs are among the five, who were not elected into the ANC provincial executive committee during the elective conference held in June.

The axed MECs are Polly Boshielo for Transport and Community Safety, Dickson Masemola for Social Development, and Thandi Moraka for Sports, Arts, and Culture.

Premier Mathabatha has appointed Florence Radzilani, Rodgers Monama, and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana to replace the removed MEC’s.

