Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has sent his condolences to the families which lost their loved ones in two separate collisions that claimed 24 lives in the province.

Twenty-one people, including learners, were killed in a collision involving three vehicles at Leeuwfontein, outside Groblersdal.

Three females, including a heavily pregnant woman, were killed in a collision between a sedan and a truck at Mankweng, outside Polokwane.

Premier Mathabatha has also wished speedy recovery to those injured.

“We want to convey our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and we’d like to wish those who were injured a speedy recovery. We also learnt of another one that happened in Mankweng.”

