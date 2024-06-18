Limpopo Premier Ramathuba announces Members of the Executive Council

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly-elected Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has announced the Members of the Executive Council. Ramathuba says gender disparity and ethical leadership have influenced her decision in the 10 cabinet members selected.

Ramathuba announced the MECs at the Provincial Headquarters in Polokwane. The new MECs have been tasked with ensuring that Limpopo becomes an employment hub for young people.

Ramathuba says they will work to ensure that the people of Limpopo receive water.

She’s called for committed leadership.

“Department of Education, Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya; Department of Health, Ms Mashego Dieketseng Masesi; Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mr Basikopo Rogers Makamu; Department of Social Development, Ms Fulufhelo Florence Radzilani; Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Maseko Funani Jerry; Limpopo Provincial Treasury, Mr Mahoai Kgabo Elias; Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mr Tshitereke Baldwin Matibe; Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Mr Rachoene Sebataolo Ernest; Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Kekana Nakedi Grace; Department of Transport and Community Safety, Ms Mathye Susani Violet.”

Video: Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba to announce her Members of Executive Council (MEC’s)