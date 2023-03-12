Limpopo police are investigating the murder of an 11-year-old girl and the attempted murder of her 74-year-old grandmother at Makgakgapatse village, outside Giyani.

Mamatome Moseamedi, her daughter-in-law, Zanele Mchunu and a male accomplice arrived at her home last weekend and strangled her until she was unconscious. Her granddaughter, Kgopotso Moseamedi, was missing from the home when Moseamedi regained consciousness in the morning.

Kgopotso’s body was found hanging from a tree at a nearby farm during the week.

Moseamedi says Mchunu took out various funeral covers for her with the hope of benefiting in the event of her death.

“I asked the police why would my daughter in law want to kill me? What have I done to deserve this kind of treatment? Now, my granddaughter is no more. The police told me that my daughter-in-law took (out) various funeral covers in my name.”

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, says Mchunu and her accomplice were arrested in Kempton Park, in Johannesburg.

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder and kidnapping at the Giyani Magistrate’s Court.

Mojapelo says the two will return to court on Thursday.

“The Police in Giyani have opened a case of murder in which an elderly woman was allegedly attacked in her house at Makgakgapatse village in the early hours of Sunday morning and the kidnapping of her 11-year-old granddaughter whose decomposing body was found in the bushes at Farm next to Ga-Maphalla.”