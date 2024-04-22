Limpopo police hunt armed robbers after diesel theft at clinic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo police are still searching for a group of armed robbers who stole diesel at the Moutse clinic in Dennilton.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the suspects, who were armed, ambushed security guards and tied them up in the restroom.

Mashaba says the suspects also robbed the security guards of their cellphones.

“An unknown woman arrived at the clinic and informed the security officers that there was a critically ill person inside the bakkie, which was parked outside. The security officers informed the woman that the clinic was still closed, but suddenly, three suspects emerged from nowhere and pointed at the guards with firearms. They then forced them to the toilets where they tied them up, robbed them off cellphones and locked them inside,” says Mashaba.

Mashaba adds, “Preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the suspects stole three × 20 liters of diesel. It is also not yet clear what happened to the woman and the supposed patient as they were not found on the premises.”