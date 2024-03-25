Limpopo police get 50 new vehicles

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo Police Commissioner Thembi Hadebe says police are ready to tackle crime during the busy Easter holidays.

Hadebe and the MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani handed over a new fleet of vehicles to members of the police from different police stations. A total of 50 new vehicles were handed over.

The vehicles will be used by officers serving under different units within the police service. They are seen as a way of providing safer resources to the men and women in blue. They will be on the forefront of combating crime during the busy holiday season and during the national elections.

“It is another way of saying we are showing our strength, we are approaching Easter weekend so our police will be all over, the visibility of police in our province it will really go a long way,” says Radzilani.

Police authorities want to fully equip all police stations across the province, in order to intensify the fight against crime.

“There is no need to focus on one station and create a problem on the other. I am focusing even to the smaller stations in the most deep rural of this province because you will understand that crime deflects when you focus on one side, it goes to the other side, so we are trying to put a balance,” says Hadebe.

Communities are also set to benefit from the new fleet.

“We are requesting all members of the community that because today we have been given tools of trait the vehicles which are marked clearly, Mopani got a Kombi, Sekhukhune got a Kombi, Capricorn got a private, Waterberg got a Kombi, so those Kombis are meant to augment the resources that are being given to the members of the CPF,” says Frans Kgasago, Limpopo CPF Chairperson.

Meanwhile, the national safety campaign for the Easter celebration will be launched at Jane Furse.