Limpopo police concerned about high crime areas

Police in Limpopo say they are concerned that some policing areas in the province are consistently ranked among the highest in crime statistics in the country.

Provincial Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers presented the 2026/2027 first-quarter crime statistics in Polokwane this Tuesday.

Scheepers says Thohoyandou, Mankweng and Seshego have recorded alarming cases of crimes such as murder, non-residential robberies and sexual offences over the years.

He says they will deploy more resources in these areas to intensify their crime-fighting efforts.

“During the period under review, the increase in attempted murder, common assault, commercial crimes, shoplifting and drug-related crime will receive focused attention and targeted deployment, intelligence-led operations, stronger investigations and coordinated crime prevention initiatives. Commanders will be expected to explain what is being done and also account for the results,” he explains.