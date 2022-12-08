Limpopo police have foiled a planned robbery by arresting five suspected armed robbers at Mamphokgo village outside Groblersdal.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects aged between 22 and 45 were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and live ammunition.

Ledwaba says the suspects were arrested after receiving information from the community about the suspicious motor vehicle that was roaming around the village.

“One revolver was positively linked with Westernburg case number and the other revolver was discovered with a serial number filed off. The suspects are expected to appear before court soon facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit crime.”

