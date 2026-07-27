Limpopo officially opens 2027 online learner admissions

The 2027 online learner admissions in Limpopo is officially live. Parents and guardians seeking admission for their children in grades R, 1, and 8 are now using online registration for the first time in the province.

The Education Department says the system, which cost R14 million, is meant to simplify school admissions and improve learner placement.

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya says system glichtes that were experienced earlier have since been resolved.

“When we started around 8 o’clock in the morning, the first glitch that was experienced was that the parents who are applying for the grade R, because of the confusion of the years between six years and seven years. When a child is six, where do they go? Do they go Grade R or Grade 1. And remember the grades that you are applying for are Grade R, Grade 1, and Grade 8. So, there was a problem, the system not being able to pick up that a child after June next year, they will be at an age of going to school,” explains Lerule-Ramakhanya.

Credit: Avhapfani Munyai